CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

