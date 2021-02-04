Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

CCHGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.04. 2,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.27. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

