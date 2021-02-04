Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.91.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $8,320,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded down $4.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.99. 224,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,861. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.