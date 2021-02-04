Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.35. 367,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,861. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

