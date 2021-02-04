CoinDeal Token Price Reaches $0.0074 (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $345,523.76 and $281.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinDeal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00145950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 117.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00099801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00063218 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00243424 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00040549 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com.

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

