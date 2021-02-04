Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) PT Raised to $8.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.30 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCHWF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of CCHWF opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. Columbia Care has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

