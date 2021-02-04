Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.54% of The Providence Service worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000.

PRSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

PRSC opened at $163.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,722.38 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

