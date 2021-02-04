Comerica Bank Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,330,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $194.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.28 and its 200 day moving average is $183.34. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.