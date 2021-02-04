Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.23% of ACI Worldwide worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 68.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653 in the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

