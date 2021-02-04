Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 166,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $273.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.77.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

