Comerica Bank Sells 7,063 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC opened at $79.05 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of -608.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

