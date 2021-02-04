Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper Sells 17,980 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $73.17.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.