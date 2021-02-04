Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,730 shares during the period. Commercial Metals comprises approximately 3.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Commercial Metals worth $19,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. 39,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,502. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

