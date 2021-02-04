CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.49. CommScope reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CommScope by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,220,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 382,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CommScope by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,551,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after acquiring an additional 270,996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $15,352,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $12,612,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $8,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.