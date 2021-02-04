Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stake Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 5,242.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,338,000 after purchasing an additional 450,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,110,000 after purchasing an additional 176,480 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 139,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1,588.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 124,721 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $70.62.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $253,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,903 shares of company stock worth $2,006,842. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

