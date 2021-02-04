Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Community Bankers Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

ESXB opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. Community Bankers Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 276.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 596,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

