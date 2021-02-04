Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) Given a €50.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGO. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.10 ($49.53).

EPA:SGO opened at €42.60 ($50.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.90. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

