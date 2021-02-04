Comparing AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) & Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) and AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AMMO shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of AMMO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMMO has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and AMMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Wesson Brands 4.34% 39.05% 22.58% AMMO N/A -42.33% -19.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and AMMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.40 -$61.23 million $0.82 20.68 AMMO $2.77 million 143.51 -$2.86 million N/A N/A

AMMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Smith & Wesson Brands and AMMO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 4 0 2.80 AMMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.61%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than AMMO.

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats AMMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands. It also provides manufacturing services, which include forging, heat treating, rapid prototyping, tooling, finishing, plating, machining, and custom plastic injection molding to other businesses under the Smith & Wesson and Smith & Wesson Precision Components brands; and sells parts purchased through third parties. The company sells its products to gun enthusiasts, collectors, sportsmen, competitive shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement, security agencies, officers, and military agencies. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. markets its products through independent dealers, retailers, in-store retails, and direct to consumers; print, broadcast, and digital advertising campaigns; social and electronic media; and in-store retail merchandising strategies. The company was formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation and changed its name to Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. in June 2020. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

