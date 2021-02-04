Comparing Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) & Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68% Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. 7.31% 3.08% 2.02%

Risk and Volatility

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 2.92 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. $399.28 million 0.61 $36.56 million N/A N/A

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, builds, and sells entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. The company also develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2019, it had a land bank of approximately 32.7 million square meters, as well as operated 6 shopping centers, unicenters, and minicenters. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

