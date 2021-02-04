Comparing CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV) & Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Rekor Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CTX Virtual Technologies and Rekor Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rekor Systems $19.32 million 25.21 -$14.41 million N/A N/A

CTX Virtual Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rekor Systems.

Volatility and Risk

CTX Virtual Technologies has a beta of -28.5, suggesting that its share price is 2,950% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rekor Systems has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CTX Virtual Technologies and Rekor Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A Rekor Systems -66.25% N/A -61.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CTX Virtual Technologies and Rekor Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTX Virtual Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Rekor Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rekor Systems has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.21%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than CTX Virtual Technologies.

Summary

Rekor Systems beats CTX Virtual Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTX Virtual Technologies Company Profile

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells mobile communication and electronic devices. The company, through its subsidiary, Kaibida International Limited, designs and manufactures printed circuit boards, surface mounted technology components, and cellular telephones, including Smartphones and PDAs to network operators and original equipment manufacturers. Its other subsidiary, Celluon Technology Holdings Ltd., is involved in the manufacture and sale of virtual 3-D electronic perception products, including proprietary stand-alone external virtual keyboard for Smartphones and Pads. The company also manufactures and sells the MiSeeTX mini-computer, a fully functioning small computer incorporating various virtual input and output technologies while running the Windows XP, Android, or Windows 7 platforms. In addition, it provides virtual projection products, such as the virtual keyboards used in hospitals and medical clinics to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Hong Kong; Toronto, Canada; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions. It also offers government contracting support services, such as market intelligence and opportunity identification, capture and strategic advisory, proposal strategy and development, teaming support, and managed human capital. In addition, the company provides specialty staffing services, including specialized contract personnel, temp-to-hire professionals, direct hires, and temporary or seasonal hires to the Department of Defense and a group of companies in the aerospace and aviation industry. Its customers include law enforcement agencies, highway authorities, parking system operators, private security companies, and wholesale and retail operations supporting logistics and customer loyalty programs. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

