Comparing Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ) & PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Lilis Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lilis Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilis Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

PermRock Royalty Trust has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than Lilis Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lilis Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy $66.06 million 0.02 -$272.12 million N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust $10.44 million 3.64 $8.84 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lilis Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Lilis Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy -758.72% N/A -5.60% PermRock Royalty Trust 18.25% 3.61% 3.56%

Volatility & Risk

Lilis Energy has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Lilis Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lilis Energy

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 19,562 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 12,521 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On June 28, 2020, Lilis Energy, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

