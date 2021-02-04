Comparing Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 15.58% 9.61% 1.30% Glacier Bancorp 31.94% 11.31% 1.52%

Risk and Volatility

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Premier Financial and Glacier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $186.04 million 5.70 $49.37 million $2.53 11.24 Glacier Bancorp $676.95 million 6.89 $210.54 million $2.38 20.53

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Premier Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Premier Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Premier Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Premier Financial and Glacier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Glacier Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Premier Financial currently has a consensus target price of $27.17, suggesting a potential downside of 4.44%. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential downside of 23.59%. Given Premier Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Summary

Premier Financial beats Glacier Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, agricultural loans, construction loans, SBA/USDA loans, and letters of credit; remote deposit, cash management, merchant, government banking, lockbox, ACH and check positive pay, and wire transfer services; investment products; and Internet and mobile banking services. It operates through 78 branches, 12 loan offices, and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania; and insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; municipal loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has 181 locations, including 164 branches and 17 loan or administration offices in 66 counties within 8 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

