Compound (COMP) Market Cap Tops $1.99 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $433.33 or 0.01167946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 75.9% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $524.41 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000124 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,592,235 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

