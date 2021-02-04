Connectome Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Connectome has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Connectome token can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00003076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00065088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.43 or 0.01281574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00049838 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.13 or 0.04751485 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00020625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a token. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to.

Connectome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

