Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CONN. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conn’s will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Conn’s by 660.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Conn’s by 706.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 185,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after acquiring an additional 184,255 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conn’s by 297.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $567,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

