Construction Partners (ROAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

