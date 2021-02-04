Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.82

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $4.19. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 22,739 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a current ratio of 27.86. The company has a market cap of $92.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

In related news, Director Greg Washer sold 41,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $169,196.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,172.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,650 shares of company stock worth $440,449. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.