Contrasting Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) & Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Arista Investors alerts:

This table compares Arista Investors and Brown & Brown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A Brown & Brown 18.02% 13.26% 5.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arista Investors and Brown & Brown’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brown & Brown $2.39 billion 5.19 $398.51 million $1.40 31.24

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than Arista Investors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Brown & Brown shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Brown & Brown shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arista Investors and Brown & Brown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Brown & Brown 0 5 4 0 2.44

Brown & Brown has a consensus price target of $48.44, suggesting a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Brown & Brown’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brown & Brown is more favorable than Arista Investors.

Risk and Volatility

Arista Investors has a beta of -1.07, meaning that its share price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brown & Brown has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats Arista Investors on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arista Investors Company Profile

Arista Investors Corp. administers and manages New York statutory disability benefits, New Jersey temporary disability benefits, and Hawaii temporary disability insurance. It offers employee benefits coverage, such as critical illness coverage, dental insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, and vision insurance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in New York, New York.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services. It serves commercial, public and quasi-public entities, professional, and individual customers. The National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also offers outsourced product development, marketing, underwriting, actuarial, compliance, and claims and other administrative services to insurance carrier partners; and commercial and public entity-related programs, and flood insurance products. It serves through independent agents. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance through independent agents and brokers. The Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.