Contrasting Endurance Exploration Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL) & Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Endurance Exploration Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Endurance Exploration Group alerts:

6.9% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 76.3% of Endurance Exploration Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Endurance Exploration Group and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance Exploration Group N/A N/A N/A Southern Copper 17.17% 18.67% 7.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endurance Exploration Group and Southern Copper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance Exploration Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southern Copper $7.29 billion 7.38 $1.49 billion $1.92 36.21

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Endurance Exploration Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Endurance Exploration Group and Southern Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance Exploration Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Copper 6 2 0 0 1.25

Southern Copper has a consensus target price of $42.64, indicating a potential downside of 38.66%. Given Southern Copper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Endurance Exploration Group.

Risk and Volatility

Endurance Exploration Group has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Endurance Exploration Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endurance Exploration Group

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks worldwide. The company focuses on aquatic research, survey, inspection, and recovery, as well as maritime contract and consulting services. It also recovers bullion precious metals, numismatic-grade coinage, non-ferrous metals, and other valuable cargos from historic and modern shipwrecks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and three SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 37,622 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 147,974 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 63,453 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 42,615 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,298 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Exploration Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Exploration Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.