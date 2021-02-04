Contrasting Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS)

CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CurAegis Technologies -19,936.37% N/A -737.76% Luminar Technologies N/A -38.58% -0.54%

Volatility & Risk

CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.06, meaning that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CurAegis Technologies and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Luminar Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Luminar Technologies has a consensus target price of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.53%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than CurAegis Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Luminar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 159.50 -$4.28 million N/A N/A Luminar Technologies N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A

Luminar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CurAegis Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Luminar Technologies beats CurAegis Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CurAegis Technologies Company Profile

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety and wellness. It focuses on the commercialization of the myCadian system, a wellness and safety system that enables the user to anticipate and avert undesired or disastrous situations caused by the degradation of alertness; and Z-Coach, a proprietary sleep training and education solution to correct sleep issues and enhance overall wellness for industry professionals and corporate workers. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

