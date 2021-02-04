Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 128.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $48,738.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

CRBP opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

