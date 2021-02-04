CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.42-5.52 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $642-652 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.71 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised CoreSite Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $136.14 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

