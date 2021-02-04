CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Up 14.5%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s stock price shot up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.54. 2,903,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 958,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $531.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.71.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CorMedix by 609.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 33.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 16.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

