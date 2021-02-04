Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Trading Down 6.8%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $12.29. 3,977,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average session volume of 644,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 226,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

