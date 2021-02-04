Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 298 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $332.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

