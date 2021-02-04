Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after acquiring an additional 321,008 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $307,224,000 after acquiring an additional 305,738 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 597,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,461,000 after acquiring an additional 213,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH opened at $337.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $320.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

