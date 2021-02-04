Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,025.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,058.88 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,781.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,646.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

