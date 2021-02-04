Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $547,000 in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 142.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $74.29.

