Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $73.76 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

