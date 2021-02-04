Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,669 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,343,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,884,000 after buying an additional 228,204 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,675,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,101,000 after buying an additional 96,079 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,910,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,396,000 after buying an additional 724,822 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after buying an additional 1,973,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $56.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

