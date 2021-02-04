Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

CTVA traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $42.66. 3,394,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. 140166 downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

