Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.93. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 5,511 shares.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

