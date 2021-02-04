COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.71.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COSCO SHIPPING (CICOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.