CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $951.93

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $951.93 and last traded at $941.64, with a volume of 10815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $917.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $900.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $857.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 123.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

