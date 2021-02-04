COTI Trading 7.5% Higher This Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $38.02 million and $12.04 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00149277 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00095319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00063677 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00241101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040137 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

