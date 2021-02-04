CoTrader (COT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $38,288.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoTrader has traded up 66% against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $38,288.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.64 or 0.01318959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,202.17 or 0.05944239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005836 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00042606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

