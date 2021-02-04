Craig Hallum Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $124.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $87.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMAT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,995. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

