Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,670 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $30,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 63.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BCE by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 36,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,606. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

