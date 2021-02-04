Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,007 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.11. 194,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855,790. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $402.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

