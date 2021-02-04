Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 679,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,258 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.4% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $58,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.97. 137,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,614. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,022 shares of company stock worth $7,699,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

